Sommer der Liebe

A man with electrified hands walks into a monastery (a colorfully decorated tent) with two nuns, they shower him with cookies and he converts them to rockers, party girls and hippies. They go out on adventures involving other hippies, a killer that gorily slices up bodies, pornographic bees, they throw eggs at a dance-crazy sex therapist in a barn, make fun of a black boy playing a violin, experience an insanely psychedelic montage, and more, while stop-motion stuffed hedgehogs and dolls go on a road trip.