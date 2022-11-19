Sommer mit Kehilan

Not Available

15-year-old Ida is a fashion blogger and city girl, and definitely unhappy about her mother's decision to move to a small farm in Northern Norway. Hating her new life from the first moment, she thinks the other girls are stupid to prefer horses to clothes and make-up. But a dramatic encounter with a horse called Kehilan changes everything. Suddenly Ida becomes eager to learn to ride, and then she discovers that the other girls are pretty OK. But upon discovering that Kehilan is soon to be sent to the slaughterhouse, a self-centred interest in clothes and fashion seems quite meaningless. But will Ida, against all odds, manage to save her horse?