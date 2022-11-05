Not Available

Sommer, Sonne, Erika

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Actually, Erika and Werner wanted to take a pleasant boat trip on the Isar. But who would have thought what could happen during such a simple outing?! Werner Merk, who works as an engineer for a large car company in Munich, finds out, that the head of the firm, Director Feldmann, is spending his summer vacation at his house in the mountains. Werner up and decides to make his way their to introduce himself to Feldmann in a relaxed atmosphere.

Cast

Karin HardtErika
Paul KlingerWerner Meck
Will DohmFeldman
Erika von ThellmannMMe Feldman
Beppo BremPolizist
Josefine DoraWirtin in Hintertupfingen

