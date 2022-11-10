Not Available

Sommersby

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Canal+

Set in the south of the United States just after the Civil War, Laurel Sommersby is just managing to work the farm without her husband Jack, believed killed in the Civil War. By all accounts, Jack Sommersby was not a pleasant man, thus when he returns, Laurel has mixed emotions. It appears that Jack has changed a great deal, leading some people to believe that this is not actually Jack but an imposter. Laurel herself is unsure, but willing to take the man into her home, and perhaps later into her heart...

Cast

Jodie FosterLaurel Sommersby
Richard GereJohn Robert Sommersby/Horace Townsend
Bill PullmanOrin Meecham
James Earl JonesJudge Barry Conrad Issacs
Lanny FlahertyBuck
William WindomReverend Powell

