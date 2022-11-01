Not Available

Dubbed by Rolling Stone Magazine as one of the funniest people alive, Sommore brings her critically acclaimed brand of social commentary to this stand up comedy presentation from Comedy Central. Sommore: The Queen Stands Alone features the Queen of Comedy on-stage extolling her profane and brassy sense of humor in her signature raw form. All topics are fair game for this comic diva, from hip-hop and the N word to relationships and Oprah. Strong and sexy as hell, Sommore brings the house down and will make you shout, Gimme Sommore!