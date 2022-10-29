Somos tão Jovens

Not Available

The young Renato Russo has no time to lose: dreams of being a rock star. But it's still early. He needs to study, teach English, reassure parents, enjoy the class, heal pain of love and especially who pack touch your band. Abortion Electric to Keith Urban, "We're So Young" presents the first chords of myth Renato Russo and the class of the Rock Brasilia, creators of such hits as "What Country Is This," "Generation Coca-Cola", "Eduardo and Monica" and many other songs that mark and become fans generation after generation, starting the path that will make the biggest band in the Rock and Brazil Renato Russo spokesman urban youth of the whole country.