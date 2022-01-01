1993

Son in Law

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 1st, 1993

Studio

Hollywood Pictures

Country girl Rebecca has spent most of her life on a farm in South Dakota, and, when she goes away to college in Los Angeles, Rebecca immediately feels out of place in the daunting urban setting. She is befriended by a savvy party animal named Crawl, who convinces the ambivalent Rebecca to stay in the city. When Thanksgiving break rolls around, Rebecca, no longer an innocent farm girl, invites Crawl back to South Dakota, where he pretends to be her fiancé.

Cast

Pauly ShoreCrawl
Carla GuginoRebecca Warner
Lane SmithWalter Warner
Tiffani ThiessenTracy
Cindy PickettConnie Warner
Mason AdamsWalter Warner Sr.

View Full Cast >

Images