2014

Son of Batman

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 19th, 2014

Studio

DC Comics

Batman learns that he has a violent, unruly pre-teen son with Talia al Ghul named Damian Wayne who is secretly being raised by Ra's al Ghul and the League of Assassins. When Ra's al Ghul apparently dies after a battle with Deathstroke, Batman must work to stop his long-lost son from taking revenge and guiding him to a righteous path, in addition to the chance for the pair to truly acknowledging each other as family.

Cast

Jason O'MaraBruce Wayne / Batman (voice)
Stuart AllanRobin / Damian Wayne (voice)
Thomas GibsonSlade Wilson / Deathstroke (voice)
Morena BaccarinTalia al Ghul (voice)
Giancarlo EspositoRa's al Ghul (voice)
David McCallumAlfred Pennyworth (voice)

