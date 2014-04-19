Son of Batman

2014

Batman learns that he has a violent, unruly pre-teen son with Talia al Ghul named Damian Wayne who is secretly being raised by Ra's al Ghul and the League of Assassins. When Ra's al Ghul apparently dies after a battle with Deathstroke, Batman must work to stop his long-lost son from taking revenge and guiding him to a righteous path, in addition to the chance for the pair to truly acknowledging each other as family.