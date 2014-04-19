Son of Batman

Batman learns that he has a violent, unruly pre-teen son with Talia al Ghul named Damian Wayne who is secretly being raised by Ra's al Ghul and the League of Assassins. When Ra's al Ghul apparently dies after a battle with Deathstroke, Batman must work to stop his long-lost son from taking revenge and guiding him to a righteous path, in addition to the chance for the pair to truly acknowledging each other as family.
|Jason O'Mara
|Bruce Wayne / Batman (voice)
|Stuart Allan
|Robin / Damian Wayne (voice)
|Thomas Gibson
|Slade Wilson / Deathstroke (voice)
|Morena Baccarin
|Talia al Ghul (voice)
|Giancarlo Esposito
|Ra's al Ghul (voice)
|David McCallum
|Alfred Pennyworth (voice)
