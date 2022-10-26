1963

Son of Flubber

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 15th, 1963

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Medfield's lovable but hopelessly absent-minded professor -- Ned Brainard (Fred MacMurray) -- bounces back in this classic Disney film with hilarious new mishaps when he experiments with the amazing by-products of his startling anti-gravity substance, "flubber." Windows shatter, football players fly, and thunderstorms materialize indoors as Professor Brainard fights to keep Medfield College from falling into the hands of ruthless land developer Alonzo Hawk (Keenan Wynn).

Cast

Keenan WynnAlonzo P. Hawk
Paul LyndeSportscaster
Nancy OlsonElizabeth 'Betsy' Brainard
Arthur ToveyJuror
Tommy KirkBiff Hawk
Ed WynnA.J. Allen

View Full Cast >

Images