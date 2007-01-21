Son of Rambow

Will Proudfoot (Bill Milner) is looking for an escape from his family's stifling home life when he encounters Lee Carter (Will Poulter), the school bully. Armed with a video camera and a copy of "Rambo: First Blood", Lee plans to make cinematic history by filming his own action-packed video epic. Together, these two newfound friends-turned-budding-filmmakers quickly discover that their imaginative ― and sometimes mishap-filled ― cinematic adventure has begun to take on a life of its own!
|Neil Dudgeon
|Joshua
|Asa Butterfield
|Brethren Boy
|Bill Milner
|Will Proudfoot
|Jessica Hynes
|Mary Proudfoot
|Anna Wing
|Grandma
|Will Poulter
|Lee Carter
