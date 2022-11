Not Available

New York City 1988. Raging homophobia. A killer on the loose. Disco dancing till dawn. Performers struggle to survive. Delilah seduces Samson in song. Gender illusionists go shopping. Samson and Delilah, 1991. This tape is an entertaining amalgam of cross-cut scenes featuring New York performance luminaries including John Kelly, Hapi Phace and DANCENOISE. It is a dark vision of an America where life is cheap and even the moments of tenderness have a life threatening edge.