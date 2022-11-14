Not Available

A Son of Satan is a 1924 silent race film directed, written, produced and distributed by Oscar Micheaux.[1] The film follows the misadventures of a man who accepted a bet to spend a night in a haunted house.[2] Micheaux shot the film in The Bronx, New York, and Roanoke, Virginia.[3] A Son of Satan ran into distribution problems when state censorship boards rejected the film based on its contents. New York censors objected to the film’s depiction of violence, particularly against women and animals (a cat is killed onscreen in one scene, a Ku Klux Klan leader is slain and a man chokes his wife to death[4]), while Virginia censors complained the film’s references to miscegenation would "prove offensive to Southern ladies". In at least one state the film was banned for its title alone No print of the film is known to exist and it is presumed to be a lost film.