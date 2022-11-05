1933

Son of the Border

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 4th, 1933

Studio

Not Available

An honest rancher, after killing his best friend who's turned outlaw, takes his pal's orphaned younger brother into his own home. The boy, however, isn't aware he's now living with the man responsible for his brother's death. This 1933 RKO B-western, directed by Lloyd Nosler, stars Tom Keene, Lon Chaney Jr., David Durand, Julie Haydon, Edgar Kennedy, Charles King and Al Bridge.

Cast

Edgar KennedyWindy
Julie HaydonDoris
David DurandFrankie Breen
Lon Chaney Jr.Jack Breen
Al BridgeTupper
Charles KingHenchey

