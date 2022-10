Not Available

In this action adventure set in ancient China, a thief (John Reardon) plots to steal royal jewels by masquerading as a prince and courting a beautiful princess. But when other suitors arrive to vie for her hand, the swindler's skills are put to the test. Meanwhile, the imposter prince and his con man pal (David Carradine) face the wrath of an enemy who frames them for the attempted murder of the princess.