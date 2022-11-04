1930

Son of the Gods

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

March 8th, 1930

Story about a Chinese passing as White (Richard Barthelmess) starts as Barthelmess leaves college after being insulted by a trio of brainless co-eds. He embarks on a world tour to discover himself and ends up as secretary to a British playwright (Claude King). In Monte Carlo he meets beautiful Alanna Wagner (Constance Bennett) and they fall in love. But when she discovers he is Chinese she goes berserk in a memorable scene. Plagued by guilt and love, Alanna goes into a mental spiral and makes a few attempts to contact Barthelmess. After his father dies he takes over the business (banking?) and dons Chinese garb as a symbol of his hatred of the White race that has spurned him. After a San Francisco detective tells him the truth about his birth, Barthelmess makes the decision to honor his Chinese father and mother.

Cast

Constance BennettAllana Wagner
Anders RandolfMr. Wagner
E. Alyn WarrenLee Ying
Claude KingBathurst
Frank AlbertsonKicker
Mildred Van DornEileen

