Son of the lovely capitalism

Not Available

A boy, metaphor of today's youth, reflects, waits and contracts in front of the inexorable progress of capitalism. The youth of today is called early to be mature, to have the illusion that the world is small, dependent on technology and finally to an extreme competition. Faced with such a view, a large part of today's youth, is often tending to apathy, waiting without purpose, to a life without goals. It 's a phenomenon that the world doesn't know? But from the ashes comes a new life. So the young man is called to be aware of his existence to a new form of youth, where he doesn't fun anymore running among wheat fields, but he is oriented to sit on the subway playing with the smartphone.