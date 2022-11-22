Son Volt: Live from Austin, TX

Not Available

After the breakup of the pioneering alt-country band Uncle Tupelo, guitarist and songwriter Jay Farrar founded Son Volt, which gave him a purer vehicle for his moody and compelling songs and rich vocal style. In 1997, as Son Volt were touring in support of their second album, Straightaways…, Farrar and bandmates Dave Boquist, Jim Boquist, and Mike Heidorn. Track Listing 1 – Route 2 – Loose String 3 – Cemetery Savior 4 – Catching On 5 – Live Free 6 – Tear-Stained Eye 7 – True To Life 8 – Left A Slide 9 – Windfall 10 – Out Of The Picture 11 – Back Into Your World 12 – Ten Second News 13 – Picking Up The Signal 14 – Drown 15 – Too Early 16 – Chickamauga