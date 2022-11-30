Soñando Martín

Not Available

A group of artists and friends of the late painter Martín Santiago meet to make his dream come true of his home becoming in an art museum and cultural space for the town of Deán Funes, Córdoba. The group is led by the artist's disciple, the painter Mario Sanzano, who heads the initiative. He is also accompanied by artists from the area and friends of Martín Santiago. Despite not having official resources, they carry out the feat of recovering the work and turning the space into a cultural center for the city.