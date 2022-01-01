1993

Sonatine

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 9th, 1993

Studio

Shochiku Co., Ltd.

Kitano plays Murakawa, a Tokyo yakuza tiring of gangster life. Along with a few of his henchmen, he is sent by his boss to Okinawa to help end a gang war, supposedly to mediate between two warring clans. He finds that the dispute between the clans is insignificant and whilst wondering why he was sent to Okinawa at all, Murakawa's headquarters are bombed and he and his gang are ambushed in a bar.

Cast

Tetsu WatanabeUechi
Masanobu KatsumuraRyoji
Susumu TerajimaKen
Ren OsugiKatagiri
Ken'ichi YajimaTakahashi
Houka KinoshitaA member of kitajima-gumi

