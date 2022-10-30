Not Available

Sondheim! The Birthday Concert

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Join us for a rousing celebration of the life and works of one of Broadway's greatest legends - the one and only Stephen Sondheim. For the master composer and lyricist's 80th birthday, many of musical theater's brightest stars gathered in March of 2010 to perform more than two dozen sensational numbers from Sondheim's illustrious career, and several of these enduring songs are performed by the original Broadway cast members. David Hyde Pierce hosts this magical event with Stephen Sondheim's longtime collaborator Paul Gemignani conducting the New York Philharmonic.

Cast

David Hyde Pierce
Laura Benanti
Michael Cerveris
Jenn Colella
Joanna Gleason
George Hearn

