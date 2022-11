Not Available

Salvatore Mereu's quietly poignant drama follows the life of a disenchanted young shepherd named Zuanne (Francesco Falchetto) whose world is torn apart when his father is unjustly incarcerated for a murder he didn't commit. Serafino Spiggia turns in a powerful performance as Cicerone, Zuanne's wise grandfather who attempts to help his grandson transcend the deep-seated anger that threatens to cloud his entire life.