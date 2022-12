Not Available

A personal travel log of the timeless search for meaning, purpose, and belonging in a foreign place; by way of the sounds and melodies that shape its soul. A Super-8 scrap book of impressions formed on frosty early morning commutes on Chicago's El Train, tangled with recordings of underground street buskers, retired café intellectuals, street preachers, and daily commuters compose the verses for the Song for the City with Music in its Bones.