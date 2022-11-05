Not Available

Song of Home

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Mizoguchi’s 30th film is the earliest surviving example of his work, and his only film of the 1920s to survive complete. Song of Home finds the director already concerning himself with the collision of traditional and modern values. The film is structured around the contrast of two country-bred boys: a coach driver who has never left his home, and a student who returns from Tokyo with city-slicker affectations and Western jazz records. Produced by the Ministry of Education, the film has a simplistic lesson-plan at its heart, but what lingers in the mind after viewing are its more ineffable qualities: The dulcet, lyric, evocation of a disappeared rural past.

Cast

Kentaro KawamataJunichi Okamoto
Shigeru KidoNaotaro Takeda
Shirô KatoJunichi's father
Hiromichi KawataElementary school principal
Shizue MatsumotoJunichi's mother
Yutaka MimasuAmerican scholar

