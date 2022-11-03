Not Available

Song of Russia

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

American Conductor John Meredith (Robert Taylor) and his manager, Hank Higgins (Robert Benchley), go to Russia shortly before the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union. Meredith falls in love with beautiful Soviet pianist Nadya Stepanova (Susan Peters) while they travel throughout the country on a 40-city tour. Along the way, they see happy, healthy, smiling, free Soviet citizens, blissfully living the Communist dream. This bliss is destroyed by the German invasion.

Cast

Robert TaylorJohn Meredith
John HodiakBoris Bulganov
Robert BenchleyHank Higgins
Felix BressartPetrov
Michael ChekhovIvan Stepanov
Darryl HickmanPeter Bulganov

