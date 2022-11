1949

Audrey is enjoying her air rifle, until she shoots down a baby bird and is filled with remorse until she sees it survived. The other birds, however, don't believe she's sincere about her reformation (even after she destroys the rifle), until the baby bird proves it. A remake of a March 1, 1935 Max Fleischer Color Classic of the same name. (Actually The Song of the Birds, the 'the' was dropped)