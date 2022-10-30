Song of the Blind Girl

Not Available

An Iraq War veteran suffering from PTSD and Psychosis returns home. He tries to reconstitute his lost family by kidnapping children who he thinks are his own. The teen (Jennifer) whom he kidnapped came from a dysfunctional family. Her mother sold her virginity on the internet to Mr. Miller, a wealthy man. Police suspect foul play in her disappearance and suspect her parents. Jennifer attempted a coat hanger abortion at Kidnapper's house and had a near death experience. The child Mia whom he kidnapped kept pining for her mother until she catch pneumonia in the cold house without any utilities. She was taken to hospital but was kidnapped by someone else. Kidnapper is hounded by memories of a singing blind girl whom he killed for fun in Afghanistan. Best Picture at American International Film Festival. No nudity. No vulgar language. No profanity. There is violence. Recommended for 13 yrs. and older. Another satire by award winning director ctom.