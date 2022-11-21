Not Available

“Song of the Firefly” is a visual poem which utilizes the camera-less photogram technique that was introduced in Pruska-Oldenhof's 2001 film “Light Magic.” “Song of the Firefly” transports the viewer to an open field on a warm summer night, where the luminous dance of the fireflies can be experienced. The exhuberant display of light, as each flash illuminates different portions of the field, reveals fragments of the space in which we are contained, leaving us always waiting in anticipation to see more.