1944

Song of the Open Road

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 20th, 1944

Studio

Not Available

A beautiful child (14-year-old Jane Powell in her feature film debut) star tires of life in the spotlight and so disguises herself and sneaks off to join a Civilian Conservation Corps camp to work with normal kids. It doesn't take her long to discover that being "normal" isn't easy as it looks. When a crop is in danger of being ruined because there are not enough people to harvest it, the girl employs some of her famous colleagues to lend a hand. Cameo appearances include W.C. Fields, Charley McCarthy and Edgar Bergen and the dancing Condos Brothers. Songs include: "Too Much in Love," "Here It Is Monday," "Delightfully Dangerous," "Hawaiian War Chant" and "Notre Dame."

Cast

Bonita GranvilleBonnie
W.C. FieldsW.C. Fields
Jane PowellJane Powell
Reginald DennyDirector Curtis
Edgar BergenEdgar Bergen

