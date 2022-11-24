Song of Virgins

Not Available

A young man Ivan travels in a carriage, and stops to rest in a remote castle somewhere in the lowlands. The castle is considered by locals to be haunted. The coachman doesn't want to carry on, so Ivan continues his journey by foot. A young kid who passes by tells Ivan about the castle, but the next minute the carriage kills him. Sibylle, a beautiful but strange woman comes out of the carriage and helps Ivan to carry the dead kid into the castle, which turns out to be her home. After her husband's death, Sybille lives there only with her coachman Bartholomew. Upon his arrival, Ivan starts to hear strange music coming from unknown place. Ivan and Sibylle fall in love with each other, but the mystery of music is yet to be find out.