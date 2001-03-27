Songs for Cassavetes

2001

In this documentary from director Justin Mitchell, the world of the U.S. indie-music scene of the 1980s and '90s is explored, specifically with regard to how it transcended clichés about where music was heading in that era. Taking its title from renowned independent cinema pioneer John Cassavetes, the black-and-white film takes a peek at several fringe bands of the period, including Sleater-Kinney, the Make-up, and the Hi-Fives, and their various attitudes toward the ever-changing business.