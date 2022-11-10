Songs From the Neighborhood: The Music of Mister Rogers

Not Available

Included with the CD is a bonus DVD featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album. Track List: 01. Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Jon Secada 02. It's You I Like - Amy Grant 03. It's Such a Good Feeling - B.J. Thomas 04. Then Your Heart is Full of Love - CeCe Winans 05. What Do You Do? - John Pizzarelli 06. This is Just the Day - Maureen McGovern 07. Sometimes - Bobby Caldwell 08. Did You Know? - Crystal Gayle 09. Just For Once - Toni Rose 10. Let's Think of Something to Do - Ricky Skaggs 11. Are You Brave? - Donna Summer 12. Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Roberta Flack 13. Thank You For Being You - Ensemble