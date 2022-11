Not Available

On a hot summer day, Anna visits her childhood friend Julie, on the Danish island Møn, where they both grew up. Julie is obsessed with an old Danish myth and spends all her time in the forest. According to Julie's mother Sonja, Julie is depressed. Anna is there to cheer Julie up and convince her to give up her childish fantasies. But as the three women relax on the beach under a clear blue sky, Anna sees something that changes everything.