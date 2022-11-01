Songs of Mashangva

Not Available

In the deep hills of northeast India, Christianity and pop culture have taken over the lifestyle and imagination of the Tangkhul tribes. Rewben Mashangva from Choithar travels through the remote villages of the Tangkhul Naga to talk to the old people and collect songs and instruments. The rhythms, melodies and lyrics form links to his own music, which he describes as Naga Folk Blues. In his traditional 'Haokuirat' hairstyle and western boots along with his 9 year old son Saka, he performs across India and South-East Asia spreading the message that some songs have no end.