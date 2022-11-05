Not Available

    The third in a series of Brigham Young University celebratory programs, Songs of Praise and Remembrance builds on the tradition of A Thanksgiving of American Folk Hymns and A Celebration of Christmas. The award-winning conductors contributed many of the moving arrangements. Energized by the music and its messages--and the capability of sharing that message worldwide--more than 400 singers combined with the BYU Philharmonic Orchestra to perform for vast public television audiences.

