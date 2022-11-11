Söngvaborg 4

Not Available

Track list The clock, Like the lion, Together, I want to go, The chickens singing, Listen to the tones, The right way, The pollis dance today, The song about what's banned, Sing now, Just twitter twitter, Spliss Splass, Dart Dora, etc. Entertaining visitors come to visit, for example. Lóa (ó) kurteisa, Jónsi, Georg, Masi and the Rabbit Star. A lot of fun happens, e.g. Masi has learned a magic and spells Georg away, Sigga and Lóa (ó) kurteisa go for a bike ride together, Masi teaches Sigga and Mary pastas and so many new children's songs are sung.