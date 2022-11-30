Not Available

Sonho de um Verão

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

C.R.I.M. Produções

Certain moments seem to stretch time differently, lingering in our minds longer than others do. They can be a positive memory, of a peaceful afternoon on the beach, or a negative one, like the helplessness that comes with a moment of uncertainty. In a house with vestiges of someone moving (leaving or arriving?), two women attempt a dialog filled with absences, trying to decipher the past and the future. Enigmatic, somewhere between an illusion and a daydream, time here seems suspended, lulled by silences and shadows.

Cast

