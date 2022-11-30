Sonho de um Verão

Not Available

Certain moments seem to stretch time differently, lingering in our minds longer than others do. They can be a positive memory, of a peaceful afternoon on the beach, or a negative one, like the helplessness that comes with a moment of uncertainty. In a house with vestiges of someone moving (leaving or arriving?), two women attempt a dialog filled with absences, trying to decipher the past and the future. Enigmatic, somewhere between an illusion and a daydream, time here seems suspended, lulled by silences and shadows.