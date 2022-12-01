Sonic the Animation

Not Available

The plot starts in a nameless city. Doctor Eggman has recently woken up and is still in his pajamas when he sees a newspaper stating that his worst enemy, Sonic the Hedgehog, has been dubbed "Man of the Year". Eggman hatches a plan to dress up as Sonic and vandalize the city. Suddenly, Sonic's gone from "Man of the Year" to "Worst of the Year". The short ends with a crowd of angry people yelling at a confused Sonic while Eggman (still in his Sonic getup) gloats in the background.