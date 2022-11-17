Sonic Youth: Sleeping Nights Awake

Not Available

In the summer of 2006, a group of seven high school students from Reno, NV, set out to make a documentary on Sonic Youth. As part of a non-profit organization called 'Project Moonshine,' these teens were given cameras and a few days of training and set loose to record a day in the life of Sonic Youth. Shot on the 4th of July, this intimate documentary is a behind the scenes look at one of the most influential indie bands of all time and contains some of the most insightful and candid concert footage ever recorded. Shot in glorious black and white, highlights in the set include 'Tom Violence,' 'Shaking Hell,' 'Mote,' 'Incinerate' and 'Kool Thing.' Filled with behind-the-scenes interviews with Kim Gordon, Thurston Moore, Lee Ranaldo as well as their guitar techs and sound engineers, original performances and a little basketball, the result is a point of view that is authentically refreshing, with an honesty and innocence not often found in veteran documentary filmmakers.