Sonja and the Bull: Sonja, a city girl from Zagreb, a vegetarian and a hardcore animal-rights activist, strongly opposes bullfighting in Dalmatinska zagora (Dalmatian Hinterland). People find this irritating and they conclude that no matter how passionately Sonja loves animals, she would never dare to stand in front of a bull. Bets are raised and Sonja faces a challenge in the form of Ante, known far and wide for his powers of persuasion…