Not Available

Abitia traveled the western coast of the State of Sonora filming films "that graphically show the industrial potential of our country, or rather, the opportunities it offers, its material resources, or simply the beauty of its landscapes as an attraction of A few days before, he was in the town of Cajeme and others in the Yaqui region, where he took interesting views of those agricultural fields, of the very modern implements that are used in the cultivation of the lands and of scenes in which the activity that farmers carry out by plowing the plots or gathering their crops ".