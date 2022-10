Not Available

Uganda's Idi Amin and Tanzania's Julius Nyerere were bitter enemies who went to war in 1978. Today, the dictator Amin is reviled as the 'Butcher of Uganda', while the socialist Nyerere is revered as the 'Founding Father of Tanzania.' Nyerere's army forced Amin and his family into exile in 1979, ending Idi Amin's blood soaked regime. In SONS OF AFRICA, the two leaders' sons attempt to climb Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain, on a journey of peace and reconciliation.