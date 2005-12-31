2005

Inspired by a true story Sons of Italy is a romantic tale of intrigue, perseverance and ultimate destruction set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Mediterranean, Naples and Amalfi Coast. Mike Morri (Sean Kanan), is a cargo ship captain who works the sea ports on a constant basis. He's a traditional Italian with definite opinions about family and propriety. On one of his working trips to the port of Algiers, he has a chance meeting with Nabila (Sanaz Alexander), a beautiful Algerian woman who has become the property of a cruel and demanding leader of the Fundamentalist Islamic Salvation Front (FIS) through her parents' unpaid debts at their deaths.