Sons of Jeremiah Johnson

After a legendary mountain man's tragic death in the remote Alaskan wilderness ( J. J. Johnson ), two of his four sons set off to find their father's gold treasure as set forth by the provisions left in his will . It soon turns into an epic journey through the remote back country of Alaska. They run into a band of notorious cut-throat river rats, determined to claim the gold for themselves. Filmed on location in the wilds of Alaska, it's got Hollywood all over it ! Outdoors, hunting, bad guys, moving to the wilderness, and GOLD ! With a bit of greed mixed in. It's a great storyline.