Will, Kirby, and Danny are the hottest new sensation in Mormon pop music! Will is an aerobics instructor, Danny is a student of eastern philosophy, and Kirby is a scrapbooking specialist. Together, they make up the band "Everclean" and they have taken the Mormon boy band scene by storm. Sons of Provo chronicles the struggles and successes of a group of boys fighting to become the most spiritual Mormon boy band in history.