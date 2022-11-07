Sons of Ram

Not Available

Surayavanshi Ram of Ayodhya, the greatest warrior king that ever lived, was forced to send his beloved wife Sita into exile, thus leading him and his kingdom to despair and towards an empty future. Unknown to Ram, far away in sage Valmiki's hermitage, Sita lives as Vandevi, raising their twin sons, Luv & Kush. Though not aware of their lineage, the twins imbibe wisdom, compassion & combat skills that would put any royal prince to shame. Sita teaches Luv -Kush to always work as a team, secretly hoping that her estranged family would find a way to come together one day.