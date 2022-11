Not Available

Trinity (Heath Kizzier) and Bambino (Keith Neubert) have something in common: They're both the progeny of legendary cowboys. They manage to steer clear of trouble until Bambino is falsely accused of a crime he didn't commit, which requires Trinity to step up. After successfully avoiding that snafu, the two take over the town as sheriff and deputy to make sure nothing gets in the way of law and order once again.