Tae-soo tries to steal from a gang. The gang catches Tae-Soo's brother, Tae-Jin, instead. The incident causes the brothers to separate. Tae-Soo becomes a mob fixer and an assassin. Tae-Jin becomes a police detective. When a call brings the brothers together, they get ready for brotherly bonding, but Tae-Jin gets killed. Tae-Soo decides to get revenge on his brother's killer.
|Oh Man-seok
|Jeom Park-yi
|Kang Sung-yeon
|Mi-na
|Lee Ki-Young
|Nam Dal-gu
|Cho Gyeong-hwan
|Song-in
|Moon Sung-keun
|Gu Yang-won
|Ji Jin-hee
|Tae-soo
