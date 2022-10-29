Not Available

Soo

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

CJ Entertainment

Tae-soo tries to steal from a gang. The gang catches Tae-Soo's brother, Tae-Jin, instead. The incident causes the brothers to separate. Tae-Soo becomes a mob fixer and an assassin. Tae-Jin becomes a police detective. When a call brings the brothers together, they get ready for brotherly bonding, but Tae-Jin gets killed. Tae-Soo decides to get revenge on his brother's killer.

Cast

Oh Man-seokJeom Park-yi
Kang Sung-yeonMi-na
Lee Ki-YoungNam Dal-gu
Cho Gyeong-hwanSong-in
Moon Sung-keunGu Yang-won
Ji Jin-heeTae-soo

View Full Cast >

Images