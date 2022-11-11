Not Available

Soo Line 2719 - Steamin' Highlights

    The Soo Line 2719 is a H-23 Class 4-6-2 Pacific Locomotive that was built by Alco in 1923. The Soo Line Railroad use the steam locomotive in passenger train service until its retirement in 1959. This action packed DVD features a brief look at two restorations, and then exciting operational highlights, including excursions with trackside run-bys, cabrides & pace scenes. The Steamin" Highlights include: • Restoration Work • Osceola Steam Fest • Test & Break-In Runs • Steamin" on the GB&W • Photographers Special • Ferry Moves • Double & Triple Headers • Cabride & Pace Scenes • Steamarama II • St. Croix Highbridge Trip • Chippewa Valley Trips • Steamin" on the WGN This fascinating program was shot over a 5 year period ranging from 1996 to 2001

