A quick, unabashed look at the downside of "kids' cereals" and hard-sell marketing, through the fictional brand Sooper Goop; an overpriced, overprocessed, candied, chemically-enriched, bad excuse for nutrition. (Not to mention a here-today, gone-tomorrow one; by the end, Sooper Goop is already being outsold by Eatum Sweetum, made from a different grain, but with the same drawbacks.) Kid-friendly, with a lesson easy to understand, and impossible to forget.