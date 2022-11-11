Sooteh Delaan

Not Available

Desiderium lyrically charts the hapless loves of a three brother: Majid, they young handicapped brother with a deformed head falls in love with Aghdas, a prostitute hired by his eldest brother Habib to entertain him, not knowing the truth about her profession. Karim, the middle brother is so infatuated with a quail that he almost completely ignores his wife and her emotions. Habib himself is in love with Foroogh, a tailor lady who lives with them, while his sense of responsibility about Majid keeps him from requiting her affections.